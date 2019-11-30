Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Expect rain showers overnight and winds increase with gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

Here’s the breakdown: Scattered rain showers 9 p.m. to midnight, turning into widespread rain overnight (Note: We’re not anticipating freezing rain or sleet at this time.) However, Pittsburgh is — in case you’re heading to the Browns game tomorrow morning. The weather by morning will make driving to Pittsburgh very tricky.

Showers taper off from west to east through the morning and will be out of the area by noon. Brace yourself… 50s return! In fact, we’ll reach the mid 50s with some sunshine showing up Sunday afternoon. Another round of scattered showers after 4 p.m. changing over to a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday.

Browns game-day forecast: During the game there is a likely chance of scattered rain showers.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

