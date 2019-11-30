Tree lighting at Cleveland’s Public Square

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Winterfest at Public Square in downtown Cleveland kicked off Saturday. The holiday festival begins at 1 p.m., leading up to the tree lighting and fireworks at 6 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule of Winterfest events

The Cleveland Foundation Skating rink also opened Saturday at Winterfest and will remain open until February 29.

It’s a great place for family fun as you all skate together in downtown Cleveland’s premier outdoor space. You can purchase an ice skating ticket in person or online and redeem it at the rink. Tickets are good for one-time use, per ticket holder, during the 2019-2020 season.

Click here to buy tickets.

Those traveling downtown for Saturday’s festivities are encouraged to use RTA. The following roads will be closed for Winterfest:

Friday, Nov. 29 – 7 a.m.

Superior at Public Square – Closed at E. Roadway and W. Roadway; E. and W. Roadways and the elbow remain open to traffic.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – 7 a.m. – Sunday, Dec. 1 – 1 a.m.

Superior at E. 3rd closed; exit the Hyatt garage eastbound on Superior

Ontario at St. Clair closed; access to Marriott loading dock maintained

Frankfurt at W. 3rd closed

Euclid at E. 6th closed; residential, valet and hotel access maintained

Superior at W. 3rd; valet access maintained

South Roadway to southbound Ontario closed; northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid eastbound, maintained

Rockwell at W. Mall Drive closed