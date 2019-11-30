Sunday forecast: Scattered showers with temps in the 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Good news! The rain showers will hold off until about  2a.m. Sunday. Winds increase with gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

Here’s the breakdown: Scattered rain showers until midnight Saturday, turning into widespread rain overnight (Note: We’re not anticipating freezing rain or sleet at this time.) However, Pittsburgh is — in case you’re heading to the Browns game tomorrow morning. The weather by morning will make driving to Pittsburgh very tricky.

Overnight forecast:

Sunday’s forecast:

Showers taper off from west to east through Sunday morning but you could dodge some scattered rain showers during the afternoon.  Brace yourself… 50s return!

In fact we’ll reach the mid 50s with some filtered sunshine showing up Sunday afternoon.  Another round of scattered showers arrives after 4 p.m. and changes over to a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday.

Browns game-day forecast:  During the game there is a likely chance of scattered rain showers.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

Latest forecast information, here.

