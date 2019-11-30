Sheriff: Home invasion suspect shot in the face during assault attempt at Summit County home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An armed intruder was shot in the face during a home invasion attempt at a home in Summit County, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Mayfair Road Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowners said two armed robbers attempted to assault them inside their apartment.

The sheriff reports one homeowner shot a suspect in the face.

That suspect also fired, shooting a female victim in the hip.

The female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to be okay.

A second suspect got away, according to a press release.

The suspect who was shot in the face was hospitalized.

According to police, the homeowner who shot the suspect faces charges for drug trafficking and possession.

22-year-old Darian Crisp was arrested.

The sheriff says additional charges are possible.