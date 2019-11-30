Reports: Former Buckeye and NFL player Terrelle Pryor critical after stabbing in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after defeating the San Diego Chargers 20-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports former Buckeye and NFL player Terrelle Pryor Sr. is in critical condition after a stabbing in Pittsburgh.

Schefter reports Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest.

He was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010.

Pryor was drafted in 2011 and played for multiple NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns.

According to WTAE, a woman is in custody in connection with Pryor’s stabbing.

