Reports: Former Buckeye and NFL player Terrelle Pryor critical after stabbing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports former Buckeye and NFL player Terrelle Pryor Sr. is in critical condition after a stabbing in Pittsburgh.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

Schefter reports Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest.

He was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010.

Pryor was drafted in 2011 and played for multiple NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns.

According to WTAE, a woman is in custody in connection with Pryor’s stabbing.