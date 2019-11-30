× Ohio State facing off against Wisconsin next week in conference title game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers for the second time this season next Saturday in the Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes clinched the Big Ten East division last week with their 28-17 win over Penn State.

Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers clinched the Big Ten West division after beating the Minnesota Gophers 38-17.

Ohio State enters the title game with a perfect 12-0 record, with a 9-0 record in conference play.

Wisconsin is 10-2, with a 7-2 record in conference play. They suffered back-to-back losses to the University of Illinois (6-6) and Ohio State.

The Badgers lost to the Fighting Illini 24-23 and the Buckeyes 38-7.

Ohio State has won each of the last two Big Ten Championship Games, with a 27-21 win over Wisconsin in 2017 and a 45-24 win over Northwestern in 2018.

Additionally, the Buckeyes have likely secured their spot in the first round of the playoffs, unless they are blown out by Wisconsin during the conference title game. If they were to have a close loss in the conference title game, the Buckeyes would not be conference champions, but could still have shot at the playoffs.

The Big Ten Championship Game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, kicks off on FOX 8 at 8 p.m. on December 7.

