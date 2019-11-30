Macedonia police officer struck by vehicle while investigating crash

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — A Macedonia police officer was struck by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night.

According to police the officer responded to a car accident on State Route 82, east of Shepard Road, around 5:25 p.m.

While the officer was investigating the crash he was struck by a vehicle.  Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

SR 82 is closed at Shepard Road while the investigation continues.

