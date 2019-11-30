Lunch meat sold in Ohio recalled due to undeclared allergens

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Blue Grass Quality Meats is recalling more than 121-thousand pounds of pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products contain soy which is not declared on the product labels.

The Cajun style bacon and ready-to-eat Cajun style turkey breast items were produced on various dates from Oct. 29, 2018 to Nov. 19, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7417” or “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to stores in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

