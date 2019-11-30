‘It’s going to be absolutely crazy and intense’: Browns fans excited for rematch against Steelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- It's one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL. But, after the on-field brawl between the Browns and Steelers during their last game and with Cleveland on a three game winning streak, many fans expect Sunday's game will be more intense than usual.

Ohio State football fans packed the Harry Buffalo in Downtown Cleveland Saturday afternoon. They gathered to cheer on the Buckeyes against bitter rival Michigan. But, many Northeast Ohio football fans have another long time rivalry on their minds this weekend.

A lot of fans expect Sunday's Browns-Steelers game, in Pittsburgh, to be extra raucous after the fight that broke out between the teams when they met just two games ago.

"I'm concerned about what's going to happen in the stands. Football is a chippy game. It's a physical game," said Browns fan Phil Conley.

"I think it's going to be absolutely crazy and intense. The rivalry has been revived now, because of what happened in the last game, so I'm looking forward to what's going to happen there," said Steelers fan and Pittsburgh native Patrick Phillips.

With the Browns beating the Steelers earlier this month and with tension still high between the rivals, one fan says that the NFL benching Pittsburgh's Mason Rudolph and suspending Cleveland's Myles Garrett won't be enough to calm down the atmosphere at Heinz Field Sunday afternoon.

"No, not at all. I think it will still be intense. I think it will still be competitive," Kevin Pruitt said.

The Browns and Steelers face off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

