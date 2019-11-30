ICYMI: Fire at wildlife park, Mansfield couple murdered and once-in-a-lifetime chance to see space capsule

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Despite the holiday, there were plenty of big news stories that dominated the headlines this week. From a devastating fire at the African Safari Wildlife Park to the sad outcome for a missing pregnant woman and her boyfriend.

Read to the end to get a few light-hearted stories for your holiday weekend.

Fire kills animals at African Safari Wildlife Park

Ten animals, including three giraffes and three bongos, died in a fire at the park in Port Clinton on Thanksgiving Day. Officials said they have not determined a cause, but there is nothing to suggest it was criminal.

Missing Mansfield couple murdered

Kyla Hayton, 20, and her boyfriend Todd Burkhart, 28, were reported missing last week. Burkhart's body was found in an abandoned house in Dayton on Nov. 22 and Hayton, who was five months pregnant, was discovered in a nearby house on Nov. 25. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office determined both had been shot and their deaths were ruled homicides.

A person of interest is in custody on weapons charges.

NASA spacecraft goes from Mansfield to Sandusky

This week, NASA's Super Guppy delivered the Orion space capsule to Mansfield. The spacecraft then made the 40-mile trip across Northeast Ohio to Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, where it will undergo extreme tests for its launch around the moon.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime sight for residents and students.

Grandmother celebrates fourth Thanksgiving with teen she accidentally invited to dinner

In 2016, Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench sent a text to a wrong number. She meant to tell her own grandson what time Thanksgiving festivities would start, but she ended up inviting a 17-year-old high school senior to join them.

"You not my grandma. Can I still get a plate tho?”

“Of course you can,” Denton texted back. “That’s what grandma’s do … feed every one.”

The rest is adorable Internet history.

E.T. reunites with grown-up Elliot

It's been 37 years since the release of "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial." There was an epic reunion in a new short film featuring Xfinity. Today reported the short film, titled "A Holiday Reunion," premiered during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.