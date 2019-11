AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say they’re investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday.

Police say just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Cordova Ave.

Police say officers found a 64-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.