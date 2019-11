Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We’ll start the day dry and finish wet and windy.

Scattered showers will start around 7 p.m.

Widespread rain and wind are expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Big football games coming up this weekend: unfortunately we also have our next system coming in on Saturday morning that will affect everyone at either game: in Ann Arbor or Pittsburgh.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

