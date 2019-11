Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - "Pittsburgh Started It" is practically a new Cleveland motto, ever since the Thursday Night Football game that ended with Browns DE Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension.

It happened, of course, in the Browns Steelers matchup at FirstEnergy stadium.

Ahead of the rematch Sunday, GV Art & Design, who sells the shirt with the saying, posted a picture of Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens sporting the look.

The Browns play the Steelers in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. Sunday.