African Safari Wildlife Park invites community members to honor animals killed in fire

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — The African Safari Wildlife Park is inviting the community to honor and remember the ten animals killed in a barn fire on Thanksgiving day.

Three giraffes, three bongos, three red river hogs and a springbok died after their barn was destroyed by the fire. Officials said they have not yet determined a cause, but there is nothing to suggest it was criminal.

On Saturday the park took to social media, inviting the public to visit the area and help them remember the animals lost.

They have placed a banner and markers at the entrance of the park and are asking that community members, as well as past and present staff, leave a message to help the park and its team members " heal and remember our incredible giraffe, bongo, red river hogs, and springbok."

The park has also established a memorial as part of their Guardian of Wildlife fund from which all donations go to wildlife conservation, including supporting giraffe conservation. The park says they want to turn this tragedy into a positive for wildlife and encourage anyone who is interested in helping to contribute. You can make a donation, here.

