CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police say four people are being questioned about a marijuana grow operation after a bust on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the 8100 block of Dorver Ave. around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say officers found a marijuana grow operation that had about 75 plants.

The bomb squad was also notified during the investigation.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.