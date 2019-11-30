× 32 people rescued after roller coaster stops mid-operation at SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WJW) — 32 people were rescued after being stuck on a roller coaster at SeaWorld in San Diego Saturday evening.

According to KNSD, the Tidal Twister got stuck mid-operation about four feet off the ground around 4:50 p.m. PST.

The ride operator released the safety restraints which allowed riders to jump off the ride. All passengers had safely exited the rude by 5:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Tidal Twister features two 16-person coasters that travel along a figure-eight track at 30 mph. Riders also experience a zero-gravity roll at the center of the track.

The ride is geared towards younger guests and families.

SeaWorld reportedly said the coaster had experienced an issue requiring the ride to shut down.

“Guest safety is our top priority. SeaWorld’s Tidal Twister roller coaster experienced an issue that required the ride to be shut down. With the assistance of the San Diego Fire & Rescue, all guests were safely removed from the ride,” SeaWorld Communications Director David Koontz told KNSD.

The park says the evacuations were conducted with the “highest safety standards and practiced procedures.” SeaWorld will conduct a thorough inspection of the coaster prior to reopening the ride.