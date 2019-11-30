3 children missing in Arizona after car swept away in floodwaters

GILA COUNTY, Arizona (AP) – Authorities in central Arizona are searching for three children missing after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek amid dangerous, wintry weather that bedeviled drivers across large swaths of the western U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday four other children and two adults who were in the vehicle swept away in Tonto Creek have been rescued from a small island and the bank of the creek in Tonto National Park northeast of Phoenix.

A powerful storm from California is moving east toward the Midwest, where it is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice during the year’s busiest travel weekend.

One weather-related death was reported in South Dakota.