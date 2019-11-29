Wife thanks food critic for exposing cheating husband in latest review

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A food critic’s article in the Washington Post landed one man in hot water with his wife.

According to WTSP, Tom Sietsema’s recent restaurant review included photos that showed a man dining with a woman.

Well, apparently the man’s wife saw the pair and later confronted him for cheating.

The confession was discovered in a weekly Q & A session with Seitsema.

“Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn’t me! Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair,” the woman wrote. “Just thought you’d be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I’m grateful to you for exposing a cheat!”

Sietsame was surprised by her confession and hoped it was joke, the TV outlet reports.

He later took to Twitter writing, “Cheaters, take heed!”