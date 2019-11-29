COMPLETE LIST OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Weekend forecast: Widespread wind, rain but temps are on the rise

November 29, 2019
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dipping to around 30°.  Tomorrow we’ll start out dry and finish wet and windy.  Scattered showers will occur mainly after lunch. Widespread rain and wind is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Big football games coming up this weekend: Unfortunately we also have our next system coming in on Saturday morning that will affect everyone at either game: in Ann Arbor or Pittsburgh.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

