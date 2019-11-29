Weather: Cloudy and cold Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready, set, shop! No weather worries today we’re staying cold and cloudy. If you’re heading out shopping to get those Black Friday Deals… Bundle up!

Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dipping to around 30°. Tomorrow we’ll start dry and finish wet and windy. Right now it looks like our west/southwestern communities could get some scattered showers after 11 AM, the I-77 corridor after 3PM and northeast in the evening. Widespread rain and wind expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Big football games coming up this weekend: unfortunately we also have our next system coming in on Saturday morning that will affect everyone at either game: in Ann Arbor or Pittsburgh.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.