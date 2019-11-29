× Show Info: November 29, 2019

David’s Banana Pudding

Click here for David’s Banana Pudding recipe!

Schoolhouse Savage

Amy Cseh from Schoolhouse Savage offers a few homemade hostess gift ideas.

7533 Tyler Blvd., Suite E, Mentor 44060

Cleveland Surf Co.

Rory Hennessy from Cleveland Surf Co. chats about his new, local t-shirt company – perfect for holiday gifts.

Lidia Bastianich

Chef, Author, TV Personality and restaurateur, Lidia Bastianch, sat down with David Moss to chat about her new cookbook, Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant.

Cleveland Christmas Gift Ideas

Kate Fortney from Lovely Paperie and Gifts highlights Cleveland Christmas gift ideas and more!

Lovely Paperie & Gifts

19275 Detroit Road, Rocky River, Ohio 44116

phone: 216.767.5277

Babycakes Children’s Boutique

19315 Detroit Road, Rocky River, OH 44116

phone: 216.767.5209

Boot Basics

Sherri Knuth Bryan from Knuth’s gives guidelines for pairing fall/winter shoes with pants.

Knuth’s East

30619 Pinetree Road

Landerwood Plaza

Pepper Pike, Ohio 44124

Knuth’s West

26141 Detroit Road

Jefferson Square

Westlake, Ohio 44145

Savory Spinach Patties

Valita Ross “The Pepper Queen” shares a tasty recipe for Savory Spinach patties