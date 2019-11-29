Show Info: November 29, 2019

David’s Banana Pudding
Click here for David’s Banana Pudding recipe!

Schoolhouse Savage
Amy Cseh from Schoolhouse Savage offers a few homemade hostess gift ideas.

7533 Tyler Blvd., Suite E, Mentor 44060

Cleveland Surf Co.
Rory Hennessy from Cleveland Surf Co. chats about his new, local t-shirt company – perfect for holiday gifts.

Lidia Bastianich
Chef, Author, TV Personality and restaurateur, Lidia Bastianch, sat down with David Moss to chat about her new cookbook, Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant.

Cleveland Christmas Gift Ideas
Kate Fortney from Lovely Paperie and Gifts highlights Cleveland Christmas gift ideas and more!

Lovely Paperie & Gifts
19275 Detroit Road, Rocky River, Ohio 44116
phone: 216.767.5277

Babycakes Children’s Boutique
19315 Detroit Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
phone: 216.767.5209

Boot Basics
Sherri Knuth Bryan from Knuth’s gives guidelines for pairing fall/winter shoes with pants.

Knuth’s East
30619 Pinetree Road
Landerwood Plaza
Pepper Pike, Ohio  44124

Knuth’s West
26141 Detroit Road
Jefferson Square
Westlake, Ohio 44145

Savory Spinach Patties
Valita Ross “The Pepper Queen” shares a tasty recipe for Savory Spinach patties

