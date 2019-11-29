Shoppers hit the malls for sweet deals on Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) -- As the holiday season kicks into high gear, millions of Black Friday shoppers nationwide are on the hunt for deep discounts.

Inside Beachwood Place some shoppers found doorbusters so enticing that stores had to limit the number of people allowed inside at a time.

"I walked into the store and the lady came up to me and she said, 'Sir, you have to go out and get in line and we'll call you in when somebody leaves,'" said Tom Gagen. "The place was mobbed."

According to the National Retail Federation, the busiest day to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend is Black Friday. An estimated 165 million people are expected to shop through Cyber Monday.

Heidi Yanok, the general manager at Beachwood Place says they have seen a change in consumer shopping habits.

"We noticed that people are coming out a little bit later and later," said Yanok. "The doorbsuters are there and they come out if they want that hard hitting item whether it's from Pink or Victoria's Secret or Bath and Body, but they're coming out a little bit later and they're taking their time and enjoying their families."

As for the age old debate of online versus going to the mall to shop, some consumers say there's nothing better than seeing the product in person before purchase.

"You can see it for yourself, try it on, stuff like that. It's just like you can feel everything you want," said Donny Swain.

Employees working the register at Where I'm From said it's important shoppers remember to support small businesses inside the mall.

"You know where your shirt is coming from ,you know the people who are making it. The designs are, you know, from where you're from. It's very important to have your local pride represented," said Hannah Lovejoy.