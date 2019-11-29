× Savory Spinach Patties

Valita Ross

“The Pepper Queen”

Confetti Peppers LLC

1 pound fresh baby spinach

2 teaspoons fine sea salt

2 cups chopped parsley

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup Confetti Peppers

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 eggs

2 cups shredded cheese

4 cups bread crumbs

In a large bowl gently combine spinach and salt. Let spinach settle an hour or more, tossing every so often. Preheat oven to 375. Drain spinach and squeeze to remove excess liquid. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Form mixture into patties and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes. Serve as an appetizer, side dish, or snack. Enjoy!