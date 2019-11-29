Road closures start for Saturday’s Winterfest in downtown Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winterfest at Public Square in downtown Cleveland is on Saturday. The holiday festival begins at 1 p.m., leading up to the tree lighting and fireworks at 6 p.m.

Those traveling downtown for the festivities are encouraged to use RTA.

The following roads will be closed for Winterfest:

Friday, Nov. 29 – 7 a.m.

Superior at Public Square – Closed at E. Roadway and W. Roadway; E. and W. Roadways and the elbow remain open to traffic.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – 7 a.m. – Sunday, Dec. 1 – 1 a.m.

Superior at E. 3rd closed; exit the Hyatt garage eastbound on Superior

Ontario at St. Clair closed; access to Marriott loading dock maintained

Frankfurt at W. 3rd closed

Euclid at E. 6th closed; residential, valet and hotel access maintained

Superior at W. 3rd; valet access maintained

South Roadway to southbound Ontario closed; northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid eastbound, maintained

Rockwell at W. Mall Drive closed