Road closures start for Saturday’s Winterfest in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winterfest at Public Square in downtown Cleveland is on Saturday. The holiday festival begins at 1 p.m., leading up to the tree lighting and fireworks at 6 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule of Winterfest events

Those traveling downtown for the festivities are encouraged to use RTA.

The following roads will be closed for Winterfest:

Friday, Nov. 29 – 7 a.m.

  • Superior at Public Square – Closed at E. Roadway and W. Roadway; E. and W. Roadways and the elbow remain open to traffic.

Saturday, Nov. 30 – 7 a.m. – Sunday, Dec. 1 – 1 a.m.

  • Superior at E. 3rd closed; exit the Hyatt garage eastbound on Superior
  • Ontario at St. Clair closed; access to Marriott loading dock maintained
  • Frankfurt at W. 3rd closed
  • Euclid at E. 6th closed; residential, valet and hotel access maintained
  • Superior at W. 3rd; valet access maintained
  • South Roadway to southbound Ontario closed; northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid eastbound, maintained
  • Rockwell at W. Mall Drive closed
