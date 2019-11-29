Pop singer ‘Sia’ goes undercover to pay for shoppers groceries before Thanksgiving

PALM SPRINGS, Cali. (WJW) — Sia, who is a well-known pop singer, decided to surprise Thanksgiving shoppers on Wednesday.

According to ABC 6, she went undercover to pay for their groceries while at a Walmart in Southern California.

Adri Buckles captured the act of kindness on camera and shared it to social media.

Sia reportedly told people her name was “Cici” and that she wanted to pay it forward after winning the lottery.

“So Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were! But this kindness must be acknowledged!” Buckle’s wrote on Twitter.

Another TV outlet said Sia was spotted at other stores around the area paying for shoppers, too.

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019