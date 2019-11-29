× Police searching for missing, endangered 81-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing, endangered adult.

81-year-old Deloris Ali was last seen Wednesday when she had lunch with her nephew.

Her nephew stopped by her home in the 14000 block of Wemple Road in Cleveland on Thursday evening. He says she was not in the home.

Ali’s nephew waited for her until approximately 2 a.m. Friday. She did not return home and is still missing.

She is 5′ tall, weighs 131 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Ali drives a 2004 four-door Cadillac with Ohio license plate DEEA1I. She is known to frequent the city’s downtown casino.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.