Ohio State aims for record run against Michigan on title quest

Chase Young at Ohio Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State is two wins away from having a shot at winning a second national championship in five seasons and a third title this century.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff and No. 2 in The Associated Press poll.

They have won seven straight and 14 of 15 against the Michigan in a dominant stretch that has taken a lot of suspense out of the series.

Ohio State is about a double-digit favorite to set a school record with an eighth straight win against the Wolverines.

The game kicks off at noon on Saturday from Ann Arbor, Michigan. You can catch all the action on FOX 8 News.

