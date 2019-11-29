Northeast Ohio holiday activities that make great family traditions

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Whether you’re a huge fan of Christmas or need a little help getting into the holiday spirit, Cleveland and its surrounding cities have plenty of festive activities perfect for the whole family.

(Check websites for additional information. Dates, times and prices may change. Items listed by start date.)

Castle Noel

260 S. Court St., Medina

Check the website for dates and times.

Tickets are $21. Children 3 and under are free.

Castle Noel is America’s largest year-round, indoor Christmas entertainment attraction. It houses props from Christmas movies like “The Grinch,” “Elf” and “Christmas Vacation.” There’s also animated window displays from New York City department stores.

Christmas Story House and Museum

3159 West 11th St., Cleveland

Open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. There are extended hours during the holidays.

$13 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3 to 12, and children 2 and under are free.

Take a tour of Ralphie and Randy’s house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.

Wild Winter Lights

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

Nov. 22 to Jan. 4. Select nights from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15.50 for members and $18.50 for non-members. Children under 2 are free.

The zoo is decked out in more than a million lights with interactive zones, like the Snow Safari, Glacier Glade and Santa’s North Pole Lodge.

Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium

Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Rd., Cleveland

Nov. 23 to Dec. 24. Book your reservation online.

Tickets start at $18.

Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.

Candy Land Has Gone to the Birds

Penitentiary Glen Reservation

8668 Kirtland-Chardon Rd., Kirtland

Nov. 23 to Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed holidays

Free to all ages.

Draw a card and become a part of this classic, life-sized board game.

GLOW

Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland

Nov. 23 through Jan. 4

$15 for adults, $10 for children and kids under 2 are free.

A world of cheer with gingerbread houses, the Garden Express and holiday music.

Magic of Lights

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Nov. 27 through Jan. 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

General admission for a standard vehicle starts at $20.

This 1-mile, drive-thru holiday light show with digital animations and LED technology.

Deck the Halls at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path, Akron

Select nights in November and December

Tickets range from $6 to $22

This year’s theme is a “Classic Comic Hero Christmas” Explore 19 rooms of the Manor House and check out the giant snow globe, which is new this season.

Scuba Claus

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland

Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa puts on his flippers and goes swimming with the sharks. But don’t worry, he can still make his list and check it twice.

Tabogganing at The Chalet

Mill Stream Run Reservation, 16200 Valley Pkwy., Strongsville

Nov. 29 through the end of February.

All-day tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children.

Feel the thrill and chill or the twin, 700-foot ice chutes.

Carlisle Reservation Holidays Lights

12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange

Nov. 29 to Dec. 30, Fridays through Mondays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Free

Stations along the half-mile trail are decorated to represent classic holiday movies and songs.

Huntington Bank Ice Rink

Lock 3, 200 South Main St., Akron

Nov. 29 to Feb. 17. Check website for dates and times

$4 admission and skate rental, $2 if you bring your own skates

Lock 3 is super festive. There’s the ice rink for skating, ice bikes and ice bumper cars. Plus, enjoy breakfast with Santa on weekend mornings. It’s $15 for children and $10 for adults.

Wild Lights

Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Nov. 29 to Dec. 30. Select nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

General admission adult $16, and child $12. Infants are free, but require tickets.

Christmas lights, local choirs, character appearances and s’mores.

Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink

50 Public Square, Cleveland

Nov. 30 to Feb. 28

Tickets are $10 with skate rental and $7 if you bring your own skates.

Skating at the rink on Public Square kicks off during Winterfest, which features the holiday tree lighting ceremony and fireworks.

Nela Park Annual Holiday Lighting Display

1975 Noble Rd., East Cleveland, Ohio

Dec. 6 to Jan. 6

The 95th year of this display kicks off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. There are more than a half million LED lights and a replica of the national Christmas tree in Washington D.C.