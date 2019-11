Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW)-- The nation's largest annual backyard football game happened in Hinkley on Thanksgiving Day.

The Meadows Turkey Bowl was started by Mike Meadows 30 years ago. In the last 15 years, it's transformed into a huge fundraiser.

This time, the game and its participants raised more than $390,000. All of the proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul, specifically to families batting cancer.