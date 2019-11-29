Massillon Tigers heading to state championship after beating Avon Eagles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Massillon Tigers are living up to their powerhouse reputation once again.

On Friday, they battled the Avon Eagles at Byers Field for a spot in the Division II state championship game.

The Tigers came out on top 35-10 and will be heading to Canton to play the La Salle Lancers of Cincinnati.

The Tigers led the way in the first quarter with Zion Phifer scoring the first touchdown.

Joey Lance of the Eagles triggered much of their offense and scored their only TD of the game.

Chase Myers tried once again to go up top, but was picked off by Tigers' Robbie Page.

Phifer went on to nab two more TDs and helped the Tigers secure their win.

For the latest football scores, click here.