× Mansfield police searching for missing man who they say is in ‘distraught state of mind’

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police are asking for the community’s help finding Jarrod Olson.

According to the department, the 29-year-old was discovered missing from his home on Friday morning.

His wife told officers that he has been in a “distraught state of mind” and disappeared sometime during the night.

His vehicle was later discovered at a family member’s home in Mount Vernon.

Olson was nowhere to be found, but officers did learn that a loaded handgun from the house was gone.

He is believed to have left the residence on foot or could’ve been picked up by someone.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Mount Vernon Police at 740-397-2222 or Mansfield Police at 419-755-9724.