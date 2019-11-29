Lidia Bastianich

Posted 11:15 am, November 29, 2019, by
Data pix.

Chef, Author, TV Personality and restaurateur, Lidia Bastianch, sat down with David Moss to chat about her new cookbook, Felidia: Recipes from My Flagship Restaurant.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.