Holiday spirits: Christmas-themed pop-up bars and bar crawls

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s time to gather your friends, put on your ugly Christmas sweater and escape the chaos of holiday shopping.

Pop-up bars:

That Christmas Bar

2234 West Tuscarawas St., Canton

Nov. 22 to Dec. 28. Hours vary.

This rotating pop-up bar changes themes with the season. But we promise, the halls are decked and the drinks are decadent.

The Christmas Corner Bar

Around the Corner, 18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Nov. 22 to Dec. 31. Hours vary by day.

Part of Around the Corner gets decked in lights and decorations.

Lake Effects

The Schofield Building, 2000 East 9th St., Cleveland

Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, Tuesday through Sunday

A gorgeous Christmas pop-up back for another year, perfect to celebrate the season.

Miracle on 4th Street

Society Lounge, 2063 East 4th St., Cleveland

Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight.

This downtown Cleveland bar transforms with crafted holiday cocktails and kitschy decor.

Bar crawls and more:

3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl

Cleveland-area bars

Dec. 7 from noon to 8 p.m.

$18 to $20

Registration at Dive Bar. Free shuttle buses around the crawl. Drink specials are participating bars.

Christmas Ale Beer Crawl

Downtown Willoughby

Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$35 to $45

An afternoon of beer and holiday cheer. There’s also an ugly sweater contest.

2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Downtown Canton

Dec. 14 from noon to 8 p.m.

$25

Hit the thrift store or raid grandma’s closet for the perfect ugly sweater. Specials and a bar crawl shirt.

4th Annual Ugly Sweater Crawl

Lakewood-area bars

Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$24.99

Hundreds of crawlers bar hopping in the tackiest Christmas clothes they can find. Tickets include T-shirt and koozie. The past three years were sell-outs.

Dashin’ Through the Bars

Flats East Bank and Warehouse District

Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$17.25 to $29.99

You’re going to want to put on your best Christmas outfit for this one. Deals on food and drink. No cover charges.

Santa’s Sleigh Ride

Dave and Buster’s, 25735 1st St., Westlake

Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

$85

It starts with appetizers and games, then take a party bus to four other bars. Expect sing-a-longs and trivia.

Santas in Tremont

Tremont Tap House, 2572 Scranton Rd., Cleveland

4 p.m. on Dec. 14

$25 for early registration, $30 day of

Chose between Team Santa and Team Grinch then hit the streets of Tremont for a 1-mile run/walk/job/crawl. Post-race party at The South Side.

Ugly Sweater Tavern Trek

Main Street Kent

Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

$15

More than a dozen bars. $5 Great Lakes Brewing Company Christmas Ale pints. Attendees entered to win $100 GLBC gift card.

A Very 12 Dogs of Christmas Ale Party

Grog Shop, Cleveland Heights

Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.

$10 to $12

Enjoy music from Window Dogs, Souther and more, plus a bad Santa photo booth and Thirsty Dog beer specials.

Jingle Bell Rock Bar Crawl

Warehouse District

Dec. 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$15 to $30

An eight-bar crawl. Tickets include Santa hat or reindeer ears, drinking mug and jingle bell bracelet. Drink specials at every bar.