‘Don’t drink and drive’: Willoughby police issue warning after driver plows through guardrail, hits home

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Willoughby police are warning drivers to drink responsibly this holiday season.

The message comes following a crash that happened in the city on Wednesday night.

According to the department’s Facebook post, officers were alerted to a truck operating recklessly on SR 84.

Not long after, the same vehicle had reportedly struck a telephone pole, a guardrail and a house nearby.

Police said the driver was suspected of being under the influence. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

“Please be safe and don’t drink and drive this holiday season,” they wrote.