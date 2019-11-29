Disney grants fan’s dying wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ film

PURBROOK, Hampshire, United Kingdom (WJW) — Disney made a Star Wars fan’s dying wish come true this Thanksgiving.

Rowans Hospice took to Twitter on Tuesday stating that they had a patient in their care who wanted to see the franchise’s latest film, Rise of Skywalker, which isn’t set to release until next month.

“Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. [premiere],” staffers from Rowans Hospice in the U.K. tweeted. “His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you.”

The tweet went viral. Many social media users tagged the film’s director, J.J. Abrams, and actor Mark Hamill. Hamill told people to contact Disney since they are the only ones with the power to make this happen.

On Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared that the patient’s wish would be coming true.

“On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!” he tweeted.

Then, on Friday, a representative from Disney stopped by the facility with a laptop containing the film. According to Rowans Hospice, the patient and his son were able to watch the film together.

On Wednesday we threw a Star Wars themed party for the patient and his family. We were joined by Stormtroopers, wookies and droids and a brilliant time was had by all pic.twitter.com/SDAoUDIsXq — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019

The facility released the following statement on the patient’s behalf:

“I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen. During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family. I am a huge Star Wars fan and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977! I still can’t believe it. The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds!”

Rowans Hospice says they are “utterly speechless” that Disney made this happen and cannot thank the company enough for doing something so “absolutely phenomenal.”

They also thank everyone who shared their post and gave their time to make this man’s dream come true.