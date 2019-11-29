Dems ask President Trump if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

Posted 3:12 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, November 29, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is asking President Donald Trump to say whether he’ll send his attorneys to participate in impeachment proceedings before the panel.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler also is asking Republicans on his committee which witnesses they plan to ask permission to subpoena.

The letters from the New York Democrat on Friday come as the House impeachment probe enters a new phase with a hearing next week on whether Trump’s actions might constitute impeachable offenses.

