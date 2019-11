David’s Banana Pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BANANA PUDDING

11 OUNCE BOX VANILLA WAFERS

3 RIPE BANANAS SLICED INTO 1/3 INCH RINGS

8 OZ. CREAM CHEESE ROOM TEMPERATURE

14 OZ. CAN SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK

5 OZ. BOX INSTANT VANILLA PUDDING (MUST BE INSTANT)

2 TSP VANILLA EXTRACT

2 ½ C. WHOLE MILK

8 OZ. WHIPPING CREAM (WHIPPED) YOU CAN SUBSTITUTE COOL WHIP. (DIET OR OTHERWISE)

9X13 DISH. A SMALLER, DEEPER DISH WILL ALSO WORK. THE PUDDING WILL JUST BE DEEPER.

LINE THE BOTTOM OF THE DISH WITH VANILLA WAFERS AND TOP WITH BANANA RINGS. (IF YOU USED A SMALLER, DEEPER DISH, YOU CAN ADD ANOTHER LAYER OF WAFERS AND BANANAS)

NOW IT’S TIME TO MAKE THE PUDDING.

A STAND MIXER IS THE EASIEST WAY TO DO THIS, BUT A HANDHELD MIXER AND A BIG BOWL WILL WORK, TOO.

ADD ROOM TEMPERATURE CREAM CHEESE AND SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK TO BOWL AND WHISK TIL SMOOTH. YOU CAN START SLOW AND WORK UP TO MEDIUM SPEED. ADD PUDDING MIX, VANILLA, AND MILK TO BOWL AND START MIXING SLOW TO AVOID SPLASHING. WORK YOUR WAY UP TO HIGHER SPEEDS AND BEAT TIL TOTALLY SMOOTH. NOW, WE ARE GOING TO ADD ½ OF THE WHIPPED CREAM. FOLD IT INTO THE MIX AND SAVE THE OTHER HALF FOR THE TOPPING OF THE PUDDING. GENTLY, ADD CONTENTS OF BOWL EVENLY OVER THE BANANAS AND VANILLA WAFERS. GENTLY, SPREAD REMAINING WHIPPED CREAM OVER THE PUDDING.

NOW, IT’S TIME TO DECORATE. PLACE VANILLA WAFERS INTO THE PUDDING VERTICALLY AROUND THE EDGES. IF YOU LIKE, THE CROWNING TOUCH IS A FEW CRUMBLED COOKIES SPREAD ACROSS THE WHIPPED CREAM TOPPING. VANILLA WAFERS ARE FINE, BUT I OPTED FOR PECAN OR CASHEW SANDIES.

COVER THE PUDDING WITH PLASTIC KITCHEN WRAP AND REFRIGERATE FOR 4 HOURS.

WHEN YOU SERVE, MAKE SURE YOU GO ALL THE WAY TO THE BOTTOM TO SCOOP UP COOKIES AND BANANAS.

ENJOY!