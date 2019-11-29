Denny’s waitress who walks seven miles to work every day surprised with a car

GALVESTON, Tex. (WJW) — A waitress who walks seven miles to her job at Denny’s every day received a surprise of a lifetime this week.

According to KTRK, Adrianna Edwards was serving a couple breakfast when a conversation came up about how she gets to work.

Her story struck a chord with the pair, and they came back a few hours later with a vehicle to give to her.

“She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that,” said the anonymous donor.

Edwards said she couldn’t believe it and is beyond thankful for the kindness of strangers.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there’s still a car there,” Edwards said in an interview with the TV outlet.

The couple had one request after gifting her the car: they asked her to pay it forward some day.