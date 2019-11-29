Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open today

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s tallest and fastest toboggan chutes are set to open today.
- Fridays: 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: noon – 10:30 p.m.
- Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.
Gloves are required and riders must be at least 42 inches tall.
All-day tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for children 11 and under. One ride is $6.
They also offer group rates for parties of 20+ who schedule their visit at least two weeks in advance. Students can also get a discount rate of $9 on Friday nights (excluding holiday hours) with a valid school ID.
Season passes are also available.
41.311486 -81.793436