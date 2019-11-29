Authorities issue Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Ohio man

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WJW) — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man missing from his home in Springdale, Ohio.

According to the alert, Roy Funderburg, 84, left his home on Cedarhill Drive in Hamilton County at around 12 a.m. on Nov. 27.

He suffers from dementia, COPD and high blood pressure. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Funderburg is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a 1998 Ford Ranger with Ohio plate AG33RF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or 911.