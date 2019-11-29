× Anonymous backer matching donations to Lake Humane Society for Giving Tuesday

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– An anonymous donor has agreed to match donations to the Lake Humane Society to $50,000.

The donation match applies to monetary gifts made until Dec. 3. It’s all part of Giving Tuesday.

Click here to donate

“Countless animals owe their lives to supporters of Lake Humane Society. The supporters’ dedication to the Lake Humane Society helps Lake Humane Society rescue abandoned, abused, neglected, and unwanted pets that have lost their way,” the humane society said in a news release on Friday.

There are also giving trees at the shelter, as well as Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, and Ganley Subaru Village in Painesville. Each ornament will have an item that Lake Humane Society needs. Items can be brought to the shelter or bought on Lake Humane Society’s Amazon Wish List that will be shipped straight there.