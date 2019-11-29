Akron liquor store robbed at gunpoint by two masked men

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help following an armed robbery Wednesday night.

Two suspects rushed into the Wine Barrel, located on Home Avenue, and ordered everyone onto the floor, Akron police said. The one man went behind the counter and demanded money from the 59-year-old store owner.

The pair, who were armed with guns, got away with cash. Police said both were both wearing bandannas over their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637.