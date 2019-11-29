African Safari Wildlife Park closed Friday after devastating barn fire leaves 10 animals dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are expected to hold a press conference Friday afternoon offering updates on the devastating barn fire that took the lives of ten animals Thanksgiving day.

Three giraffes, three bongos, three red river hogs and a springbok died after their barn was destroyed by the fire, which broke out at around 6 p.m. About 300 animals live on the 100-acre drive-thru park that is in its 51st season.

The park was closed for the holiday, but a worker spotted the flames after the lights flickered. By the time firefighters arrived, the barn was engulfed.

Fire officials say explosions were heard inside the structure, most likely from propane tanks. They were able to contain the fire to the one barn.

**Watch our previous report in the video above**

Video being shared on social media shows a giraffe running through the park. Police say that giraffe got loose from another barn and was not harmed in the fire.

The park is closed Friday as the staff mourns the loss of life and cares for the other animals living on the property. It is unclear at this time if the park will reopen this weekend.

Continuing coverage, here.