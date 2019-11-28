Your guide to Northeast Ohio’s holiday markets and craft shows

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Whether you’re a last-minute shopper or looking for a thoughtful, handmade gift, we’ve got you covered.

Cleveland Flea Holiday Pop-Up Shop and Weekend Mini Markets

Market Hall, Van Aken District, Shaker Heights

Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays until 8 p.m.

Shop 100 small-batch brands. Free and open to the public.

11th Annual Crafty Mart

Bounce Innovation Hub, South Main Street, Akron

Nov. 30 to Dec. 1

More than 70 local makers to find the perfect holiday gift. Free admission. Free parking.

Christmas Arts and Crafts Show

E.J. Thomas Hall, Akron

Dec. 6 to Dec. 8

This show features more than 100 professional artists and craftsmen. Admission is $5.

Merry and Bright by Vintage Market Days of Akron Metro

Summit County Fairgrounds, Tallmadge

Dec. 6 to Dec. 8

Jewelry, home decor, antiques and original art. Tickets are $5 to $10.

Reindeer Crossing

Market Square at Crocker Park, Westlake

Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dozens of local small businesses with bath products, jewelry, clothing, woodworking and more. Admission is free.

Jingle Bell Marketplace

Stark County Fairgrounds, Canton

Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out more than 50 makers, bakers, growers and creators. Free admission.

Kent Flea Holiday Show

West Main Street, Kent

Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The rooms of the historic Marvin Kent Home are filled with artisans, crafters and makers.

Jingle Bell Rock N’ Shop

Grog Shop, Cleveland Heights

Dec. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.

More than 30 vendors at the Grog Shop and B Side Lounge, specializing in rock and kitsch. Free and open to the public.

Holiday Market

Screw Factory, Lakewood

Dec. 20 to Dec. 22

More than 100 artists, featuring vintage, clothes, pottery, jewelry and more. They’re also collecting non-perishable food and personal care items for the Lakewood Community Service Center.

7th Annual Procrastinator’s Shopping Event

Holiday Inn, Mentor

Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 50 local crafters and mentors for unique last-minute gifts. $1 admission to benefit the Lake Humane Society.

Have something to add? Email jsteer@fox8.com