Winds calming down, but we’re staying cold

Posted 9:49 pm, November 28, 2019, by
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The winds have calmed down (unless you live along the lakeshore), but we’re staying cold and cloudy

If you’re heading out shopping tomorrow morning to get those Black Friday Deals… Bundle up!  Overnight lows will be in the low 30s, but you won't have to battle any wind or rain or snow!

Friday’s forecast looks like a repeat of Thursday:

Big football games coming up this weekend: Unfortunately we also have our next system coming in on Saturday morning that will affect everyone at either game: in Ann Arbor or Pittsburgh.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

