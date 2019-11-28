Thanksgiving Forecast: Quiet, chilly evening on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- HAPPY THANKSGIVING! We’re staying cold, cloudy and the winds have settled down and will stay quiet in case your deep frying your Turkey outside!

If you’re heading out shopping tomorrow morning to get those Black Friday Deals… Bundle up! Over night Lows will be in the low 30s, but you’ll not have to battle any wind or rain or snow! Everyone will be dry overnight.

Big football games coming up this weekend: unfortunately we also have our next system coming in on Saturday morning that will affect everyone at either game: in Ann Arbor or Pittsburgh.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

