St. Augustine serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals to those in need

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Thousands of people in need are getting a hot meal and a sense of community this holiday thanks to homeless shelters, hunger centers and churches across Northeast Ohio.

Inside St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland, volunteers began working before dawn to prepare Thanksgiving meals of turkey, mashed potatoes and more to be served to those in need.

“It's all about thanking God for the gifts he has given us really, and for all these people who have no place to go and no place to eat, I just welcome them all here,” said Sister Corita Ambro.

The center was prepared to provide meals to 20,000 people.

“A lot of them are under bridges or in parks or in abandoned buildings, and they come here for this meal and they find warmth, they find a sense of comfort,” said program director Daniel Perez.

Chris Hill was among the people who came for a meal and community.

“Offering good meals and having people to talk to, it brings a lot of stress relief,” he said.

Hundreds of volunteers make it happen by cooking and serving food at Saint Augustine and other parishes. Other volunteers deliver meals to the homebound.

St. Augustine provides three meals per day, seven days a week and is always in need of monetary and food donations to help the less fortunate. Donations can be delivered or mailed to St. Augustine Church, 2486, W 14th St., Cleveland, Ohio 44113.