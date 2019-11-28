St. Augustine providing Thanksgiving meals to 20,000 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- For the 46th year in a row, St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland is providing meals to 20,000 people.

The parish, which is located on West 14th Street in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, makes a way for those to have a nice meal on the holiday, who would otherwise be unable to have a nice dinner.

A hot breakfast will be served 8-9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning – Nov. 28 – at Merrick House, 1050 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland. Merrick House is near the St. Augustine parish grounds. The St. Augustine Hunger Center, 2486 W. 14th St., Cleveland, will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to serve the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Meals also will be delivered to and served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving at St. Colman (2027 W. 65th St.), Mary Queen of Peace (4423 Pearl Road) and St. Andrew Kim (2310 W. 14th St.) parishes, all in Cleveland.