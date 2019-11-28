LIVE: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade underway!

Some without power after high winds

Posted 10:57 am, November 28, 2019
CLEVELAND (WJW)-- More than 1,000 FirstEnergy customers remain without power in Cuyahoga County after high winds whipped through on Wednesday.

Strong gusts are being blamed for knocking down trees and power lines all across Northeast Ohio. The outages are causing trouble for those planning to host Thanksgiving dinner.

FirstEnergy said crews are out, trying to restore power to everyone as soon as possible.

According to the power company, about half of those outages are in the city of Cleveland. About 275 do not have power in Garfield Heights, with others scattered in Maple Heights, Cleveland Heights, Fairview Park and North Olmsted.

