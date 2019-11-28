Shoppers excited about Black Friday deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Some shoppers started lining up early at select stores across Northeast Ohio this Thanksgiving.

In Parma, at the Best Buy on Brookpark Road, they began arriving around 1 p.m. with blankets and warm clothes to bundle up against the cold.

Although some shoppers say Thursday's weather was not as bad as past years.

“This will be 10 years I’ve done Black Friday,” said Cole Younger who was first in line Thursday. “It’s not snowing, I was in a Black Friday once and everyone had like 6 inches of snow on themselves.”

Black Friday is traditionally the biggest sales day of the year for retailers, but this year some stores are starting earlier than ever before. Many stores opened at 5 p.m. Thursday including Best Buy, Kohl's and Target.

Also, a number of online retailers began offering sales days before Thanksgiving.

But shoppers who’ve done their research say, it’s worth it to come out in person.

“These are the best deals,” said Andy Samuel, “And I looked on Amazon. I looked all over.”

A number of electronic devices are significantly discounted including Beats Buds, iPhones, and LED 72” flatscreens.

But, the majority of people waiting in line told Fox 8 they wanted one thing in particular.

“The Ensignia 58” flatscreen. It’s $479 regularly and the Echo Dot is usually $49, so to get all that for $199...I got my blanket and I’m ready,” said David Bowie, and yes that is his real name.

Some shoppers were actually excited that the time was moved up because they said could go straight home afterward to finally have Thanksgiving dinner. Some said they were feeling even more grateful because they got such great deals.

“Getting deals you can’t get any other time of the year, it’s exciting you get something a lot of other people can’t get,” said Cole Younger.